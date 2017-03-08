Chelan County Commission Update – Keith Goehner
Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about his recent trip to Washington D.C. for the annual legislative conference of the National Association of Counties, nearing completion of new recreational marijuana production regulations for the county, a proposal by the U.S. Parks Service to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades and more.
