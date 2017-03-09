Annual Empty Bowls Auction Biggest Fundraiser for Community Cupboard Food Bank

The 2017 Leavenworth Empty Bowls online auction is now live at uvmend.org. More than 20 local artists hand-crafted bowls for the fundraiser that benefits the Community Cupboard food bank. Their Director Bob Mark and Kaylin Bettinger, Executive Director of Upper Valley MEND, join Chris Hansen to talk about how the annual auction and soup supper benefits families in the Upper Wenatchee Valley.