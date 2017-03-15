Amid Housing Shortage, 150 Apartments Coming to Leavenworth

Leavenworth will soon gain 150 apartment units, located just north of Safeway. Earlier this week, Tom Lin – owner of Willkommen LLC, and Weidner Apartment Homes – creators of Riverside 9 in Wenatchee, finalized a construction agreement. The 150 units will be located on River Bend Drive, on 4.4 acres zoned Multi-family Residential.

Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar said they are encouraged to see new residential development during the current housing shortage in the county.

Farivar also talks about increasing enforcement of the overnight rental ban in the city and their upcoming parking study.



The site of a new apartment complex coming to Leavenworth, just north of Safeway.