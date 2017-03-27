27th Annual Winter Special Olympic Games Open Tonight

The Wenatchee Valley will once again host the Washington State Special Olympics Winter Games this weekend. Skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and basketball events will take place from Mission Ridge, to Ski Hill, to the Town Toyota Center.

Joining Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio is Caryl Andre with the Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department and with Washington Special Olympics – Joe Hampson VP Sports and Community Outreach, and social media advocate and DJ Shane Misner.

The opening ceremonies are today at 7 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.