Last month, Wenatchee High School’s Associated Student Body hosted the 20th annual Janice Franz Talent Show. Each year, the event raises thousands of dollars for a local resident battling cancer or for a local family who’s lost someone to the disease. This year their goal was $20,000 for the recipient Wendy Skalisky.

Dan Langager reports not only did they reach that goal, the three-night show set a new record.