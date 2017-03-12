12th District Reps Hosting Telephone Town Hall Today

12th District Representatives Cary Condotta and Representative Mike Steele are hosting a Town Hall meeting today. Representative Condotta said you can participate from the comfort of your own home by calling 509-404-3050.

If listeners have questions during the call, they can push the * (star) button. Residents unable to participate, or with questions before the event, can call either Representative at his Olympia Office.

Today’s telephone town hall with District 12 Representatives is from 6 to 7 p.m. All 12th District residents are invited to join in the hour long community conversation on state issues.

That number again: 509-404-3050.