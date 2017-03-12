12th District Legislators Update – Reps. Cary Condotta, Mike Steele
Yesterday we reported on the House Democrats’ two-year budget proposal. Today, 12th District Representatives Cary Condotta and Mike Steele join Chris Hansen for their weekly chat from Olympia to provide their thoughts on the funding plan, including how it might affect K-12 education, taxes, businesses and more.
← Winter Road, Trail Closures Lifting in Wenatchee FoothillsGWATA Honors Techy Innovators, Educators, Students at Annual Luncheon →