Winter Storms Leads to Over 130 Traffic Accidents, More Snow Coming Tomorrow

Snowy conditions Sunday and Monday made for nasty driving conditions. A collision on Blewett Pass Sunday afternoon sent five people to the hospital.

Yesterday afternoon a semi truck slid off Highway 243 and into the Columbia River. The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. between Vantage and Mattawa. The driver was able to exit the cab, but was treated for injuries. The semi trailer, hauling apples, floated down the Columbia towards Priest Rapids Dam, but state troopers and Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were able to retrieve it from the river.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio.