Wildlife & Recreation Coalition Meets with State Lawmakers

The Washington Wildlife & Recreation Coalition, a nonprofit citizens group that leverages public funds for new local and state parks, wildlife habitat and farmland preservation, had their Legislative Day in Olympia last week. Bob Bugert, Partnerships Director at the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, has been a board member with the Coalition for over 20 years. He said their mission is to ensure robust funding for Washington’s great outdoors by unifying disparate voices through education and advocacy. Bugert joins KOHO’s Chris Hansen to talk about their day in Olympia.

The Coalition was founded in 1989 by former Governors Dan Evans and Mike Lowry, the membership now consists of a diverse group of 280 organizations representing conservation, business, recreation, hunting, fishing, farming, and community interests.