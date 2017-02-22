Wenatchee Valley Outdoor Recreation Study Nearing Completion
A major outdoor recreation and economic impact study has been underway for the last year in Chelan and Douglas Counties. The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce hired ECONorthwest to conduct the study. The Chamber’s Sports Tourism Director Matt Kearny and ECONorthwest’s Managing Director Mark Buckley join Dan Langager for an update on the study, which they say is about a month away from being released.
