Wenatchee Public Library Launches Capital Improvement Fundraiser

The Wenatchee Public Library is in need of some upgrades. Originally opened in the late 50’s, staff and volunteers say modernization and renovations will bring the library into the 21st century. The non-profit Friends of the Wenatchee Library are launching a fundraising campaign to help pay for that work, and it starts today. Dan Langager talked with Courtney Tiffany, Wenatchee Library Branch Manager and Jeff Neher with Wenatchee Friends of the Library to learn more.

You can donate at the library or wplcampaign.org.