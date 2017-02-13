Wenatchee High School Hosts 20th Annual Janice Franz Talent Show

The 20th annual Janice Franz Talent show is this week at Wenatchee High School. Thirty acts will compete Wednesday and Thursday for a slot in the final show Friday night. The beneficiary this year is Wendy Skalisky, a champion for cancer patients in the region who’s now fighting her own battle with cancer. The annual event is organized by students at Wenatchee High, and Dan Langager sat down with one of them – Senior Rowan Parmenter – in the KOHO studio.