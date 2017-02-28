Washington Invasive Species – Feral Swine

This week is Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington state, and KOHO 101 has teamed up with the Washington State Invasive Species Council to further educate you about some of the specific threats which can be found right here at home.

Every day this week Justin Bush, the Council’s Executive Coordinator, will provide useful information about what these unwanted visitors are and how they are impacting or could impact the state’s ecosystem. Today the focus is feral swine.