SOURCE TELLS KOHO CLINIC WILL MOVE INTO FORMER HASTINGS LOCATION

It appears that the Wenatchee Valley Medical Center will be taking over the location of the former Hastings store at 315 9th Street in Wenatchee. KOHO 101 News has received information from a source very close to the parties involved who unofficially confirmed that the healthcare giant, which already has a dozen locations in the region with over one million square feet of space, will soon occupy the 33,000 square foot building located directly across from their primary clinic facility at 820 North Chelan Avenue.

Several parties, including some from out-of-state, were said to be very interested in the property which was vacated by the now bankrupt entertainment retailer last fall. Hastings had been leasing the property from a management company through the building’s owners, the Wenatchee Masonic Center.

It is unknown at this time if Wenatchee Valley Medical Center will be leasing the property or is purchasing it. Also unknown is the clinic’s intention for use of the space, however KOHO 101 did learn from our informant that some renovation is already taking place on the building, which originally opened in 1960 and was occupied by the Safeway grocery chain until 1994 when Hastings moved in.