Senate Bill Seeks to Limit Union Donations to Gubernatorial Candidates
Our legislative coverage continues here on KOHO. A bill in the Senate would prohibit any entity that engages in collective bargaining with the office of the governor or its representative (the Labor Relations Division of the Office of Financial Management) from making campaign contributions to any candidate for the office of governor, directly or through an intermediary. It’s one of three bills sponsored by Senator Dino Rossi of Redmond that had a hearing yesterday. Dan Langager reports.