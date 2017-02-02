Senate Approves Education Funding Plan, Sends to House for Negotiations

Education continues to receive most of state legislator’s attention this session. Democrats and Republicans have now unveiled their own solutions to the Supreme Court decision on funding basic education. The Senate narrowly approved its plan last night, which seeks to replace local school levies with a statewide uniform rate earmarked for schools.

The chamber passed the Republican proposal on a 25-24 vote, with one Democrat’s vote who caucuses with them. The measure now heads to the Democratic-controlled House, where it will be negotiated as both sides continue to work toward a compromise.

Dan Langager has more.