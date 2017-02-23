Public Survey Helping Shape Future of Regional Libraries
The North Central Regional Libraries wrapped up their public survey period earlier this month, asking residents to weigh in on what they like about their local library and improvements or expansions they’d like to see. Chris Hansen talks with NCRL Deputy Director Barbara Walters and Public Relations Official Michelle McNiel in the KOHO studio to learn more.
