Public-Private Partnership Creates New Recreation Area on Douglas County Columbia Shoreline

The Chelan County Public Utility District, in collaboration with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, is in the process of finalizing plans for a new recreation and natural area along the banks of the Columbia River in Douglas County.

The 26-acre site adjacent to the west end of the Odabashian Bridge straddles the Apple Capital Loop Trail and features some unique sand dune formations called hillocks.

The property was acquired by the PUD from the Washington State Department of Transportation with the help of retired PUD employee Cliff Bates. The DOT originally purchased the parcel in the early 1970’s as part of the Odabashian Bridge construction project.

After working with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, the state Parks Department, Douglas County and the Port of Douglas County to secure protections for the site, the PUD then drafted a project boundary amendment for Rocky Reach Dam to include the area as part of its facilities designation.

Now that the necessary groundwork has been laid, the PUD can begin outlining some more specific enhancements for the land according to PUD License Compliance Supervisor Jeff Osborn.

Osborn told KOHO the acreage includes a diversity of native plant species and geologic formations, including a stretch of beach which runs parallel to the parcel that will remain under different ownership but managed through a coalition with the PUD.

The PUD is granting a conservation easement to the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, allowing them to monitor the property and assist in managing the project, which also recognizes an informal access to the beach area owned by DNR.

Osborn says officials at the PUD are also looking for the public’s input regarding the site including what it should be called.

Feedback will be heard at two public open houses this week in the region. The first is this evening at the Chelan PUD Auditorium at 6:00 p.m. and the second takes place tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. in East Wenatchee at the Douglas County Service Building. Online comments and voting for naming of the new area can be done at www.chelanpud.org