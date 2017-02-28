Port of Chelan County Update – Economic Development Director Craig Larsen

February 28, 2017 | 0

Craig Larsen Business and Economic Development Director at the Port of Chelan County joins Chris Hansen to talk about new businesses from out of state and country potentially locating to Chelan County, ongoing work to bring new destinations to the Pangborn Memorial Airport, the future of the Cashmere and Peshastin old mill sites and the Port’s strategic planning initiative now underway.

