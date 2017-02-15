Outdoor Report – Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
Travis Hornby with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance joins Dan Langager in the KOHO Outdoor Report to talk about skiing and winter mountain biking, upcoming projects at Squilchuck State Park and elsewhere, Chelan County updating their outdoor recreation plan and discussions on creating a trails authority through Our Valley Our Future.
