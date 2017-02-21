Meet the 2017 Apple Blossom Festival Royalty

The 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival royalty were crowned Feb. 11 at Wenatchee High School. Three young women will represent the area in festivals and events across the northwest. They are: Queen Amy Sand, Princess Paige Chvilicek and Princess Alissa Riker — all Wenatchee High School students.

The theme of this year’s pageant was “Dreams Come True.” The 10 finalists were chosen by five judges and online balloting. Other awards went to: Madelynn Albert — Most Photogenic Award; Lily Waterhouse — Congeniality Award and Community Involvement Award; Judith Torres — Most Original Speech Award; and Emily Thompson — Achievement Award. The judges also awarded nearly $24,000 in scholarships.

This year’s 98th Apple Blossom Festival is April 27 to May 7.