Latest Snowpack Readings Put 2016-17 Winter as ‘Average’

Washington experienced one of the coldest and driest January’s in the history of automated snowpack reading, according USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Temperatures were 20 degrees below normal and total precipitation accumulation was as low as 28 percent of average. Seven SNOTEL sites in Washington State set new record low precipitation accumulation and many more were very close. One SNOTEL site with 30 years of data set a new low snow water content record at only 53 percent of normal and many others were very near to a record.

The February 1 statewide SNOTEL readings were 91% of normal however recent storms brought that number back up to 102% of normal. The Entiat River reported the lowest readings at 69% of the 30-year median for February 1 and the Lewis River Basin had the most snow with 125%.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen talks with Janet Jaspers, Energy Planning and Trading Manager at the Chelan County PUD.