Lake Chelan Water Levels Just Below Average

Even with the cold, snow, icy winter that seems to have gone on too long, snowpack in the basin above Lake Chelan is below normal. The Chelan PUD’s Energy Trading Analyst Becky Keating tells KOHO so far the Lake Chelan basin runoff forecast for April-July is at 89% of average. But, the below-average snowpack has regained some ground with the recent storms.

Keating provides an update on conditions and insights on what is likely to be different for Lake Chelan level this spring compared with the last two years. Keating also speaks to the Canadian snowpack that fuels runoff into the Columbia River.

KOHO’s Chris Hansen reports.