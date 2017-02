We are happy to announce the results from Saturday’s 7th annual KOHO 101 Chili Cookoff. Some 250 people attended the free tasting event at the Pybus Public Market. Nine local restaurants participated, with the winners determined by the audience of tasters. Third place – the Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company. Second – The Thai. And the 2017 champion is Bella Bistro.

KOHO’s Dan Langager, who organized the cookoff, talked with each of the winners.