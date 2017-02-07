Hearing Today on House Bill to Revamp Main Street Program

A hearing on a bill that would make changes in Washington’s “Main Street Program” is scheduled for today in Olympia. House Bill 1343 would increase the total amount of tax credits allowed under the program and make administrative changes. 12th District State Representative Mike Steele is one of the original signers of the bill.

One provision of the bill would change a deadline for filing for credits that stung some Main Street Programs in the past.

Under the revision, the deadline for applying for credits would change from the first of the year to the second Monday in January.

The bill had its public hearing this morning in the House Committee on Community Development, Housing & Tribal Affairs. A companion bill, Senate Bill 5135, is in the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Water, Trade & Economic Development.