GWATA Announces Keynote Panel for Innovator Awards

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance’s 17th annual Innovator Awards are currently taking nominations. The luncheon is March 30, but the nomination deadline is March 1.

GWATA’s Executive Director Jenny Rojanasthien joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to talk about the three entrepreneurs on their keynote panel discussion – Lithic Skis of Peshastin, eqpd of Twisp and CushCore of Bend, Ore. Each company has brought their own unique vision to the world of outdoor recreational products.

Learn more at GWATA.org.