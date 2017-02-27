Gov. Inslee Declares Invasive Species Week in Washington
Gov. Jay Inslee declared the week of Feb. 26 as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington, noting that invasive species cost the United States more than $137 billion annually in crop damage, loss of fish and damage to forests. In his proclamation, Inslee urged residents to help prevent the introduction and spread of non-native, invasive species that are harmful to the state’s economy, environment and recreation resources.
A 2017 study commissioned by state agencies illustrated that the introduction and spread of 23 species alone could cost more than $1.3 billion a year in Washington and a loss of 8,000 jobs.
We’re exploring a different invasive species every day this week here on KOHO. Chris Hansen starts it off.