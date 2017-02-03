Free Community College Tuition Bill Proposed in Olympia

High school seniors in Washington could avoid walking away from higher education thousands of dollars in debt, if a free community college tuition bill passes in Olympia.

That’s Representative Gerry Pollet. The Seattle Democrat said the average student at a community or technical college in Washington has to borrow nearly six thousand dollars a year. That puts the dream of college out of reach for countless high schoolers, increasing the dropout rate and consigning countless young people to a life of low-paying, low-skilled jobs, he said. His solution – the Washington Promise Act, guaranteeing free tuition at community and technical colleges.

Pollet’s plan starts out offering a free freshman year to recent graduates who are eligible for state Need Grants. That ramps up to two years in 2020, and by 2023 would expand to include all graduates regardless of when they graduated. Pollet formally introduced the bill Monday morning.