‘Era of Megafires’ Kicking Off Spring Tour

The Wildfire Project’s Era of Megafires is a multi-media, traveling presentation that features Forest Ecologist Dr. Paul Hessburg with the U.S. Forest Service, along with video vignettes by North 40 Productions and the work of wildfire photographer John Marshall.

They’re kicking off their spring tour tonight in Wenatchee, before heading to nearly 40 locations across the Pacific Northwest .

The Project’s Tour Coordinator Sara Rolfs and North 40 Executive Producer Jeff Ostenson swing by the KOHO studio to talk about the tour, the goal of the presentation and their recent trip to Olympia.