Education Funding Negotiations Begin in Olympia

February 24, 2017 | 0

An education funding plan to address the McCleary lawsuit moved through the state House on Wednesday. But lawmakers in the Democratic-led chamber haven’t yet decided how to pay for the plan, which has a price tag of more than $7 billion over the next four years. The Republican-controlled Senate passed its own plan a couple weeks ago.
Dan Langager reports on the negotiations getting underway to reach a final education compromise.

Posted in Government and tagged , , ,

Leave a Comment