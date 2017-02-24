Education Funding Negotiations Begin in Olympia
An education funding plan to address the McCleary lawsuit moved through the state House on Wednesday. But lawmakers in the Democratic-led chamber haven’t yet decided how to pay for the plan, which has a price tag of more than $7 billion over the next four years. The Republican-controlled Senate passed its own plan a couple weeks ago.
Dan Langager reports on the negotiations getting underway to reach a final education compromise.
