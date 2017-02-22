Early Learning Organization Thrive Washington Hires New CEO

The North Central Early Learning Collaborative serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties. The group is supported financially in part by Thrive Washington, a private/public organization established ten years ago in partnership with the Department of Early Learning. The two entities led the development of the state’s early learning plan.

The United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties serves as the fiscal agent and provides staff support for the North Central Early Learning Collaborative. Alan Walker, Executive Director of United Way of Chelan and Douglas Counties, serves on the Thrive board. He joins Chris Hansen in the KOHO studio to introduce Thrive’s new CEO Alan Cohen.