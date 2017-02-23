Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Receives Life Saving Award
In late December, Douglas County Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot injury by the Columbia River near Rock Island. The victim, a 14-year-old boy from Cashmere, was taken to Central Washington Hospital. He’d been accidently shot in the leg while duck hunting with a friend.
The deputy who responded and applied a tourniquet to the injury was awarded by Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal for helping to save the boy’s life. Icicle Broadcasting’s Jay Witherbee reports.
← Chelan County Sheriff’s Update – Sheriff Brian BurnettPublic Survey Helping Shape Future of Regional Libraries →
1 Comment
Hi, I am the Mom of the 14 year old that was accidentally shot. I am forever thankful to the deputy that saved my sons life. He deserves more than an award. We are blessed for him and all of our law enforcement officers and first responders. If you would like to speak to Matthew and I, please let us know.
thank you