Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Receives Life Saving Award

In late December, Douglas County Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot injury by the Columbia River near Rock Island. The victim, a 14-year-old boy from Cashmere, was taken to Central Washington Hospital. He’d been accidently shot in the leg while duck hunting with a friend.

The deputy who responded and applied a tourniquet to the injury was awarded by Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal for helping to save the boy’s life. Icicle Broadcasting’s Jay Witherbee reports.