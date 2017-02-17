City of Leavenworth Working to Update Wastewater Treatment Facility Plan
The city of Leavenworth is working to update operations at their wastewater treatment facility. Over the course of 2016, city planners and engineers looked at current treatment levels and where they would need to be improved in order to meet new state ecological requirements.
This week they sent off their updated plan to the state for approval. Dan Langager talked with Leavenworth City Administrator Joel Walinski to learn more.