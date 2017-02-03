Chelan PUD Eyes Three Parcels for New Leavenworth Substation
With the current substation in Leavenworth nearing capacity, the Chelan County PUD will soon select the location for the Upper Valley’s new substation. One prime location on the west end of town – near The Heidelburger – is now off the list. But they’re still working with three viable options, as Dan Langager reports.
