Chelan PUD Ends 2016 with Extra $20 Million

When reconciling your checkbook, it’s always nice to find an extra $20 million. That’s exactly what the Chelan County Public Utility District can say after calculating their bottom line from fiscal year 2016. PUD Board of Commissioners President Randy Smith told KOHO the utility is very happy being in the black that much going into this year, although the feeling is somewhat bittersweet since 40% of the positive overage came back to the PUD via the curtailment of the Alcoa Wenatchee Works smelter. Smith said the vigorous figures will allow the PUD to continue making major improvements to its infrastructural pieces like the Rocky Reach and Rock Island Dams without creating any new debt.