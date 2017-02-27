Chelan PUD Asking Public to Name New Columbia River Conservation Area

The Chelan County PUD is working with Douglas County, the Port of Douglas County, the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and DNR on a new natural area near the east end of the Odabashian Bridge. The proposed conservation area includes the popular rock outcroppings and sand dunes above the Columbia River just west of the Loop Trail. And you get to help decide what the area is called. The Chelan PUD is asking for the public to vote on one of eight names by 5 p.m. tomorrow at their website. Dan Langager has more.