Chelan County Commissioner Update – Keith Goehner

Chelan County Commissioner Keith Goehner joins Chris Hansen to talk about impacts to the county from legislative and judicial decisions in Olympia, such as wildfire suppression and the state Supreme Court’s Hirst decision, the U.S. Forest Service proposal to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades, honing in on recreational marijuana production regulations for the county and rising construction costs for replacing the Goodwin Road bridge in Cashmere.