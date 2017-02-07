Chelan County Auditor Breaks Down Special Election Procedures
A special election is next Tuesday, February 14 here in Washington, with Chelan-Douglas County residents weighing in on a number of local levy, bond and annexation issues. If you live in a district with a ballot measure, you should have received yours in the mail now.
Local auditor’s offices already have preparations underway for next week’s special election, as Icicle Broadcasting’s Hayli Libby-Thompson reports.
