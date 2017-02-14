Cashmere Chamber Awards Citizens, Business of the Year

The Cashmere Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of their Business and Citizen of the Year awards for 2016. Chamber Manager Gina Imperato told KOHO the annual recognitions involve a bit of a twist this year.

The area residents who will share in the distinction of being Cashmere’s Citizen of the Year are Tom Green and Jack Pusel. Both men are being venerated for their work to bring the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial to the city of just over 3,000 residents.

Green was born in Wenatchee, but has long called Cashmere his hometown where he also served two years as first Chair on the Chamber’s Economic Development Committee. Pusel is a Monitor resident who graduated from Cashmere High School in 1963 and has been involved for many years with town events like the annual Founders’ Days celebration.

Imperato said the process for nominating and selecting the recipients is very community centered.

The 2016 Cashmere Business of the Year is Sure To Rise Bakery. Owner and head baker Vince Bosket has operated the business for over 40 years and not only turns out more than 600 donuts every day for hungry locals and visitors, but has also continually invested in the community since opening in 1986.

Sure To Rise and Bosket, along with Green and Prusel will all be honored for their local contributions at the annual Cashmere Chamber of Commerce Auction & Recognition Dinner, which takes place Friday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cashmere Riverside Center. The event is a major fundraiser for the Chamber and tickets are on sale now for $30 at the Chamber office, 103 Cottage Avenue in Cashmere.