Bills in Olympia Seek to Help NCW Elk, Prevent Wildfires
With lawmakers now in their seventh week of the 2017 legislative session and a deadline last Friday to move bills out of their respective committees, the full picture of legislation likely to pass is starting to take shape. Dan Langager takes a look at some bills that would directly affect humans, animals and landscapes of North Central Washington.
← Outdoor Report – WenatcheeOutdoors.orgEarly Learning Organization Thrive Washington Hires New CEO →