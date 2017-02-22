Bills in Olympia Seek to Help NCW Elk, Prevent Wildfires

With lawmakers now in their seventh week of the 2017 legislative session and a deadline last Friday to move bills out of their respective committees, the full picture of legislation likely to pass is starting to take shape. Dan Langager takes a look at some bills that would directly affect humans, animals and landscapes of North Central Washington.

