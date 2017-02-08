As Mumps Cases Rise Statewide, Chelan-Douglas Area Reports Zero

Christal Eshelman, Communications Director at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, joins KOHO’s Chris Hansen to talk about the recent mumps cases in Washington state, although the number of cases locally remains at zero. State Health Officials say the number of mumps cases statewide is now about 350. Officials say 113 of the cases involve children age 17 and younger, with 62% of people in the reported cases saying they were vaccinated against the mumps.