As Mumps Cases Rise Statewide, Chelan-Douglas Area Reports Zero

Christal Eshelman, Communications Director at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, joins KOHO’s Chris Hansen to talk about the recent mumps cases in Washington state, although the number of cases locally remains at zero. State Health Officials¬†say the number of mumps cases statewide is now about 350. Officials say 113 of the cases involve children age 17 and younger, with 62% of people in the reported cases saying they were vaccinated against the mumps.