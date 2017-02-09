Apple-Carrying Semi Truck Slides into Columbia River Near Orondo

http://koho101.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/020917-SEMI-IN-RIVER-BMOORE.mp3

A semi-truck carrying a load of apples lost control on a patch of slush this afternoon and plunged into the Columbia River just south of Orondo on U.S. Highway 2/97.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore says the driver escaped without injury. Over 100 gallons of diesel has spilled into the river and a containment barge from the Chelan County PUD is responding to help with clean up efforts.

Moore says the process of extracting the cab and trailer from the water will be quite lengthy and to expect possible lane or full highway closures at milepost 135 throughout the evening.