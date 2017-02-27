27th Annual State Winter Special Olympics This Weekend in Wenatchee Valley
Caryl Andre with the Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department swings by the KOHO studio to talk about this year’s Washington State Winter Special Olympic Games. Some 1,500 athletes and 300 coaches arrive Friday for competitions up and down the valley in Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Figure Skating, Snowboarding and Basketball. The opening ceremonies are Friday from 7-9 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.
