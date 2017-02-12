12th District Legislators Update – Senator Brad Hawkins
12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show for his weekly chat from Olympia. Hawkins talks about a deadline this Friday for bills to pass out of their policy committees and bills he is sponsoring – forest health, vehicle registration, contract harvesting, compensation for agriculture workers and regional transportation planning.
