12th District Legislators Update – Senator Brad Hawkins

February 14, 2017 | 0

12th District Senator Brad Hawkins joins Chris Hansen on the KOHO Morning Show for his weekly chat from Olympia. Hawkins talks about a deadline this Friday for bills to pass out of their policy committees and bills he is sponsoring – forest health, vehicle registration, contract harvesting, compensation for agriculture workers and regional transportation planning.

