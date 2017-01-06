WSDOT Demolishes Olds Station Offices to Make Room for New Facilities

The Washington State Department of Transportation is working to consolidate all their offices, maintenance and fleet into their property on Euclid Avenue in Olds Station, Wenatchee. That will allow them sometime next year to move completely out of the 70-year-old buildings on North Wenatchee Avenue. But first, they have to construct a two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility in Olds Station. That project took a big step forward last week, as Dan Langager reports.