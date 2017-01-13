Who Says Cold Can’t Be Fun? Leavenworth Hosting 34th Ice Fest

We’re getting you prepped for the weekend, talking about several annual events in the Valley. In addition to Dancing with the Wenatchee Stars tonight, featuring KOHO’s Dan Langager, each year on MLK Jr. weekend the Wenatchee Valley Museum holds the Multicultural Festival and Leavenworth hosts Ice Fest.

The Bavarian Village is still dressed in over half a million lights and to get the details on this years’ icy fun, Dan Langager talked with Jarod Drozdowski at the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce.