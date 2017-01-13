Wenatchee Valley Museum Honors Multiculturalism, MLK Day

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center hosts the annual Multicultural Festival and Martin Luther King Day Celebration tomorrow, showcasing ethnic diversity in the community and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Wenatchi Band Tribal Elder Randy Lewis tells the origin stories passed down through his tribe. Arnold Cleveland, Wenatchi band descendant and member of the Colville Confederated Tribes, performs original songs. The 13th annual Civil Rights and Social Justice Awards will be presented to an individual, group and organization at 10:30 a.m., plus more singing, dancing, and storytelling, along with food for sale and displays of cultures from around the world.

The Festival is tomorrow, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at the Museum’s website.