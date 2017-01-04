Wenatchee Boy Scouts Troop Offering Tree Recycling Saturday

The holiday season has come and gone and once again it’s time to take down your Christmas tree. If you have a faux tree it’s as simple as planting it back in the basement, attic or garage until next autumn. However, if you enjoyed a real tree this year, you might be wondering how to best dispose of it.

Recycling your tree is not only an efficient way to discard it, but is also the greenest option available. Jill Fitzsimmons, Public Information Officer with the Chelan County Public Works Department, told KOHO about local troop of Boy Scouts in Wenatchee pitching in to help recycle trees this weekend.

Troop 7 will be at the Chelan County Shop at 210 Easy Street in Wenatchee this Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. helping recycle trees for a five dollar suggested donation. Remember to make sure your tree is free of all decorations, including tinsel before dropping it off.

There are other options for disposing of your real Christmas tree as well. If you’re a Waste Management customer, their Public Information Specialist John Chelminiak said it’s quite simple.

Chelminiak said Waste Management will not pick up uncut trees left curbside next to your trash caddy. He also reminds folks that holiday interior and exterior lights can be recycled too.

In addition to Waste Management’s yard refuse program and the Boy Scouts Saturday event, real Christmas trees can also be dropped off at the Dryden Transfer Station on U.S. Highway 2 and at the Entiat Brushyard on U.S. Highway 97A behind the fire interpretive center.

Chelminiak said if you used flocking or canned snow on your tree this season, then it isn’t suitable for recycling and will need to be discarded with your regular trash.

If your tree is free of chemical-based coverings there are number of other alternatives to repurpose it, at least temporarily. Post Christmas trees can be used for mulching or as a soil erosion barrier in your yard. They can also be shredded for surfacing pathways or trails, and make great feeders for birds and even fish.