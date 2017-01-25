Washington Launches New Invasive Species Reporting App

Who should you tell if you reel in a strange fish, find a new plant taking over in your yard or local park, spot a strange insect in your firewood or see a feral pig while recreating in the backcountry? Figuring that out just got easier with an updated app from the Washington Invasive Species Council that lets you report unusual sightings on your smartphone or computer.

Within a few minutes of sighting an invasive species, a photograph, geographic coordinates and sighting information can be entered and made available immediately with an automated alert to the council and its network of experts. KOHO’s Chris Hansen has the details.