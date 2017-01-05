Two Stemilt Basin Parcels Will Transfer from DNR to Fish & Wildlife

The state Board of Natural Resources authorized the transfer of 1,275 acres of mixed forest and grassland in Chelan County to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Tuesday. Located about 10 miles south of Wenatchee in the Stemilt Basin, the acreage is a popular spot for year-round outdoor recreation including snowmobiling, hiking and hunting.

However the future of the parcels has been contentious, with Stemilt Growers wanting to purchase the land for cherry orchards and the Stemilt Partnership attempting to preserve it for habitat and recreation. Once owned by Fish & Wildlife, that latter aim will be achieved, however Stemilt Growers was granted an easement through one parcel to build an irrigation pipe. KOHO’s Dan Langager has more.